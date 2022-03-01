ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Queen pictured holding first audiences since Covid diagnosis

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
The Queen has been pictured hosting virtual audiences with ambassadors for the first time since her Covid diagnosis.

The head of state’s recovery seemed to be progressing as she appeared via videolink from her Windsor Castle home to speak to dignitaries at Buckingham Palace after postponing a number of similar engagements last week.

The Queen during a virtual audience to receive the Ambassador of Chad, Kedella Younous Hamidi, at Buckingham Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

The monarch tested positive for the virus on February 20 and Buckingham Palace said at the time she was experiencing “mild cold like symptoms”.

On Tuesday she received His Excellency Mr Carles Jordana Madero, who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Principality of Andorra to the Court of St James’s.

She also received His Excellency Mr Kedella Younous Hamidi, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St James’s.

