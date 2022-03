Puma Golf has introduced its latest golf shoe, ProAdapt AlphaCat. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: Puma Golf calls this shoe the "alpha" of spikeless golf shoes, hence the name. The highlight is on the bottom, the Multi Material Outsole, which combines a high-durometer, abrasion-resistant TPU perimeter with a Crystal Rubber unit in the center of the outsole. The outside of the outsole provides stability and traction on soft surfaces while the center unit lies directly under the foot and provides grip and comfort on hard surfaces. The reasoning behind this? To give players the "confidence to hit any shot no matter the lie."

