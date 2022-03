LOMPOC, Calif. – A complete tower and full set of blades will make their way through Lompoc to the Strauss Wind Project site near the Vandenberg Space Force Base on Thursday and Friday. Happy Wednesday! #Delivery schedule for #StraussWind this week include a complete tower Thursday and a full set of blades Friday. Thank you The post Complete tower, full set of blades to be delivered as part of Strauss Wind Project appeared first on News Channel 3-12.

LOMPOC, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO