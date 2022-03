COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta business is boycotting Russian goods in the wake of the country's war on Ukraine. Other businesses across the U.S. took similar action. Ellen Thompson, owner of Doc's Food and Spirits, said she was taking a stand against Russia in support of Ukraine during the invasion. Thompson flushed two cases of Stoli vodka, hundreds of dollars in alcohol, down the toilet in protest. She promised not to buy anymore Russian alcohol as long as the invasion continued.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO