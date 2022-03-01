Virginia murder suspect arrested in South Carolina

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man sought for a president’s day murder in Stafford County has been arrested in South Carolina.

Tarik Shiggs, 22, of Stafford, was apprehended by police in Sumter county, South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 25.

He had been identified by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office as a suspect in the murder of Christopher McDuffie, 25, who was shot to death on Feb. 21 on Garrison Woods Drive.

Shiggs is currently in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Virginia.

