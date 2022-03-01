ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EPA

EPA Releases Final Analysis of Model Used to Estimate Pesticide Concentrations in Groundwater

epa.gov
 3 days ago

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is releasing its final Analysis of Subsurface Metabolism in Groundwater Modeling (Analysis), along with a response to comments document, the results of an independent peer review, and an implementation memo. EPA first implemented its current model for estimating pesticide concentrations in groundwater in...

www.epa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

EPA Drops Policy Chemical Makers Use to Correct Critical List

Chemical manufacturers no longer will be able to fix errors in a list of legal commercial chemicals, according to an EPA decision that’s left attorneys unclear on how those problems will be resolved. The Environmental Protection Agency announced on Feb. 24 that, as of April 26, it will no...
INDUSTRY
Investigate Midwest

‘A pretty big sea change’: EPA says it will consider endangered species when approving new pesticides — without the threat of lawsuits

Before approving new pesticides for use on crops or around homes, the Environmental Protection Agency is supposed to determine what impact they'll have on endangered species. But, for decades, usually the only way to ensure the agency would start the process was to sue. In January, however, the EPA announced...
AGRICULTURE
KX News

Goehring to EPA: North Dakota can’t handle disposal of banned pesticide

North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has told the Environmental Protection Agency the state does not have the resources or funding to accept large quantities of a pesticide recently banned from food by the EPA. In August 2021, the EPA ruled that chlorpyrifos, a pesticide widely used to control soil-borne insect pests and foliage, would […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Concentrations#Final Analysis
GreenMatters

The Meat Industry Uses Over 100,000 Tons of Pesticides Annually, New Study Shows

Obviously, the environmental impact of the meat industry is exorbitantly high for a number of reasons — in addition to exhibiting inhumanity, it contributes to a large portion of the planet's methane emissions, requires deforestation, creates large amounts of pollution, and wastes large amounts of water. But a new study shows that the meat industry uses a shocking amount of pesticides — over 100,000 tons every year, to be exact.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Multiple pollutants in groundwater near an abandoned Chinese fluorine chemical park: concentrations, correlations and health risk assessments

Contamination and adverse effects from various pollutants often appear in abandoned industrial regions. Thus, nine groundwater samples were collected from the vicinity of the fluorochemical industry in Fuxin City, Liaoning Province, to determine concentrations of the ten heavy metals arsenic (As), chromium (Cr), cadmium (Cd), lead (Pb), nickel (Ni), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), zinc (Zn), iron (Fe) and mercury(Hg), as well as those of fluorine (Fâˆ’) and eighteen poly- and perfluorinated substances (PFASs), analyse correlation relationships, and assess the health risks for different age groups. The results showed that the levels of fluorine (Fâˆ’) (0.92"“4.42Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1), Mn (0.0005"“4.91Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) and Fe (1.45"“5.61Â mgÂ·Lâˆ’1) exceeded the standard limits for drinking water. Short chain perfluorobutanoic acid (PFBA) (4.14"“2501.42Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1), perfluorobutane sulfonate (PFBS) (17.07"“51,818.61Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) and perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) (0.47"“936.32Â ngÂ·Lâˆ’1) were the predominant substances from the PFASs group. No individual PFASs levels had significant relationships with Fâˆ’ or heavy metal contents. There was a positive relationship between short chain PFASs concentrations and water depth and a negative relationship between long chain PFASs concentration and water depth. The hazard quotient (HQ) decreased in the order Fâˆ’"‰>"‰heavy metals"‰>"‰PFASs and also decreased for older age groups. In addition, As, Fe, Mn and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) were the main sources of risk from the heavy metal and PFASs groups, respectively.
SCIENCE
insideevs.com

2022 VW ID.4 EPA Numbers Are Out, Base Model Gets 280-Mile Range

Volkswagen has announced EPA-estimated range figures for the 2022 ID.4 electric SUV, and all trims offer more miles per charge than before. Leading the pack is the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 Pro, which has an EPA-estimated range of 280 miles, an increase of 20 miles from the corresponding 2021 model. The 2022 VW ID.4 Pro S rear-wheel-drive model's EPA-estimated range is 268 miles, up 18 miles over the 2021 ID.4 Pro S.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
EPA
Reuters

BASF picks Canadian city for EV battery materials facility

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - BASF SE has secured land for a planned battery materials facility in the Canadian province of Quebec, part of the chemical company’s push to build a global supply network. The German company said in a statement on Friday the facility in Becancour will produce and recycle...
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Scaling SARS-CoV-2 wastewater concentrations to population estimates of infection

Monitoring the progression of SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks requires accurate estimation of the unobservable fraction of the population infected over time in addition to the observed numbers of COVID-19 cases, as the latter present a distorted view of the pandemic due to changes in test frequency and coverage over time. The objective of this report is to describe and illustrate an approach that produces representative estimates of the unobservable cumulative incidence of infection by scaling the daily concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater from the consistent population contribution of fecal material to the sewage collection system.
SCIENCE
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Needs One EPA Approval For Giga Texas Deliveries

According to a lengthy and highly informative report from our friend Joey Klender at Teslarati, it appears Tesla is just waiting on a single approval to start delivering its Model Y crossovers built at its brand-new, massive factory in Austin, Texas. The Model Y's coming out of the factory are...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy