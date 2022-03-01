ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New procedure to interpret X-ray emission spectra of liquid water

By Hiroshima University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWater is an abundant and essential compound, found everywhere on earth. Yet despite its familiarity and simple structure, water displays many unusual physical properties. For more than a century, scientists have turned their attention to the study of water, attempting to better interpret its structure. An international team of researchers, led...

Phys.org

Ancient oxygen levels provide clues to the timing of life and death on Earth

Oxygen is critical for life, but what promoted the first rise in atmospheric oxygen on Earth and precisely when it happened have been challenging scientists for the last 70 years. Most scientific research suggests oxygen rose rapidly about 2.4 billion years ago and then fell just as abruptly over the...
Phys.org

New lightweight super material could battle bullets, deflect space debris

University of Wisconsin–Madison engineers have created a nanofiber material that outperforms its widely used counterparts—including steel plates and Kevlar fabric—in protecting against high-speed projectile impacts. Basically, it's better than bulletproof. "Our nanofiber mats exhibit protective properties that far surpass other material systems at much lighter weight," says...
Phys.org

Surprising semiconductor properties revealed with innovative new method

A research team probing the properties of a semiconductor combined with a novel thin oxide film have observed a surprising new source of conductivity from oxygen atoms trapped inside. Scott Chambers, a materials scientist at the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, reported the team's discovery at the Spring...
Phys.org

ICON principles underused as a natural hazards research tool

Natural hazards have been responsible for hundreds of billions of dollars in economic losses in the 21st century and pose a complex array of risks to human society, infrastructure, and the environment. These hazards—including hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, earthquakes, and plagues—carry a steep human cost as well, claiming more than a million lives over the past two decades.
Phys.org

'Closest black hole' system found to contain no black hole

In 2020 a team led by European Southern Observatory (ESO) astronomers reported the closest black hole to Earth, located just 1,000 light-years away in the HR 6819 system. But the results of their study were contested by other researchers, including by an international team based at KU Leuven, Belgium. In a paper published today, these two teams have united to report that there is in fact no black hole in HR 6819, which is instead a "vampire" two-star system in a rare and short-lived stage of its evolution.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Phys.org

Engineering 2D semiconductors with built-in memory functions

A team of researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has demonstrated that slightly twisted 2D transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) display room-temperature ferroelectricity. This characteristic, combined with TMDs' outstanding optical properties, can be used to build multi-functional optoelectronic devices such as...
Phys.org

Invasive alien species? Isn't there an app for that?

Invasive alien species (IAS) are a leading contributor to biodiversity loss, and they cause annual economic damage in the order of hundreds of billions of US dollars in each of many countries around the world. Smartphone apps are one relatively new tool that could help monitor, predict, and ideally prevent their spread. But are they living up to their full potential?
scitechdaily.com

Safer X-Rays: Improved Scintillators for More Sensitive X-Ray Imaging

Improvements in the material that converts X-rays into light, for medical or industrial images, could allow a tenfold signal enhancement. Scintillators are materials that emit light when bombarded with high-energy particles or X-rays. In medical or dental X-ray systems, they convert incoming X-ray radiation into visible light that can then be captured using film or photosensors. They’re also used for night-vision systems and for research, such as in particle detectors or electron microscopes.
Phys.org

THz–fingerprint vibrational spectroscopy at an ultrafast spectral rate

Raman spectroscopy offers a powerful approach to chemical measurement. By directly probing molecular vibrations, it obtains chemical specificity without the need for chemical labels. Thanks to these virtues, it has become an indispensable tool in a diverse range of fields, including materials science, biology, pharmaceuticals, and food science. Broadband Raman...
Phys.org

Why bubbles in viscoelastic liquids move faster

Why do large gas bubbles in viscoelastic liquids (such as polymer and protein solutions) rise so much faster than expected? An open question with great relevance for industrial production processes. Researchers at TU Graz and TU Darmstadt have now found an explanation. It is a puzzle long known among experts...
Nature.com

In-situ x-ray fluorescence imaging of the endogenous iodine distribution in murine thyroids

X-ray fluorescence imaging (XFI) is a non-invasive detection method of small quantities of elements, which can be excited to emit fluorescence x-ray photons upon irradiation with an incident x-ray beam. In particular, it can be used to measure nanoparticle uptake in cells and tissue, thus making it a versatile medical imaging modality. However, due to substantially increased multiple Compton scattering background in the measured x-ray spectra, its sensitivity severely decreases for thicker objects, so far limiting its applicability for tracking very small quantities under in-vivo conditions. Reducing the detection limit would enable the ability to track labeled cells, promising new insights into immune response and pharmacokinetics. We present a synchrotron-based approach for reducing the minimal detectable marker concentration by demonstrating the feasibility of XFI for measuring the yet inaccessible distribution of the endogenous iodine in murine thyroids under in-vivo conform conditions. This result can be used as a reference case for the design of future preclinical XFI applications as mentioned above.
scitechdaily.com

See the First Stunning Image From NASA’s New X-Ray Observatory

It’s first light for one of the newest space observatories! The Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer team has released their first image, taken after a month-long commissioning phase for the spacecraft. And it’s a beauty. IXPE looked at a favorite target among space observatories, the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A....
Phys.org

Super scintillators enable X-ray detection at an ultralow level

The introduction of lead-free metal halide powder into a scintillation screen took some tinkering. Once a KAUST team worked out the right technique, they were able to produce an exceptionally efficient, robust and flexible scintillation film to bring significant improvements in medical, industrial and security X-ray imaging. Scintillation materials release...
Phys.org

How can computer engineering predict the future of gene synthesis?

Computer programming and gene synthesis appear to share little in common. But according to University of Cincinnati professor Andrew Steckl, an Ohio Eminent Scholar, leaps forward in technology in the former make him optimistic that wide scale gene manufacture is achievable. Steckl and his student, Joseph Riolo, used the history...
Phys.org

Image: Aerial antenna for Venus mission test

How can you accurately test a space antenna down here on Earth when it has been scaled up to penetrate the subterranean depths of another planet? This was the question faced by SENER in Spain, currently designing a candidate antenna for ESA's EnVision mission, which will explore Venus from its inner core to outermost cloud layers. To solve it they lifted their prototype skyward with a balloon.
Nature.com

Exploring spectroscopic X-ray nano-imaging with Zernike phase contrast enhancement

Spectroscopic full-field transmission X-ray microscopy (TXM-XANES), which offers electrochemical imaging with a spatial resolution of tens of nanometers, is an extensively used unique technique in battery research. However, absorption-based bright-field imaging has poor detection sensitivity for nanoscale applications. Here, to improve the sensitivity, we explored spectroscopic X-ray nano imaging with Zernike phase contrast (ZPC-XANES). A pinhole-type Zernike phase plate, which was optimized for high-contrast images with minimal artifacts, was used in this study. When the absorption is weak, the Zernike phase contrast improves the signal-to-noise ratio and the contrast of images at all energies, which induces the enhancement of the absorption edge step. We estimated that the absorption of the samples should be higher than 2.2% for reliable spectroscopic nano-imaging based on XANES spectroscopy analysis of a custom-made copper wedge sample. We also determined that there is a slight absorption peak shift and sharpening in a small absorption sample due to the inflection point of the refractive index at the absorption edge. Nevertheless, in the case of sub-micron sized cathode materials, we believe that better contrast and higher resolution spectroscopic images can be obtained using ZPC-XANES.
