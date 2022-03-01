New procedure to interpret X-ray emission spectra of liquid water

X-ray fluorescence imaging (XFI) is a non-invasive detection method of small quantities of elements, which can be excited to emit fluorescence x-ray photons upon irradiation with an incident x-ray beam. In particular, it can be used to measure nanoparticle uptake in cells and tissue, thus making it a versatile medical imaging modality. However, due to substantially increased multiple Compton scattering background in the measured x-ray spectra, its sensitivity severely decreases for thicker objects, so far limiting its applicability for tracking very small quantities under in-vivo conditions. Reducing the detection limit would enable the ability to track labeled cells, promising new insights into immune response and pharmacokinetics. We present a synchrotron-based approach for reducing the minimal detectable marker concentration by demonstrating the feasibility of XFI for measuring the yet inaccessible distribution of the endogenous iodine in murine thyroids under in-vivo conform conditions. This result can be used as a reference case for the design of future preclinical XFI applications as mentioned above.

