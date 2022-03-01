ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Democrat Dan Feehan to sit out southern Minnesota special election for Congress

By Torey Van Oot
Axios Twin Cities
Axios Twin Cities
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYXRL_0eSETz4L00

Democrat Dan Feehan won't run in the upcoming special election for southern Minnesota's 1st Congressional District or the November general for a full term, Axios has learned.

What he's saying: Feehan, who lost narrowly to late GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn in 2018 and 2020, cites family commitments in a statement set to be released this morning.

  • "I owe a wise eleven year old, an imaginative eight year old, a joyful two year old, and an amazing partner my time and my presence," he wrote of the time and energy a campaign requires.

The big picture: Hagedorn's Feb. 17 death following a battle with kidney cancer has triggered a special election in the one-time battleground district just months before the November midterm vote.

Between the lines: Feehan's name ID and campaign infrastructure would have been a boost to Democrats seeking to overcome national political headwinds to flip the district, which former President Trump carried by 10 points in 2020.

State of the field: Republican state Rep. Jeremy Munson and Democrats Richard Painter and Richard DeVoe have announced campaigns so far.

  • Hagedorn's wife, former Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan, and former GOP state Rep. Brad Finstad, are also seen as possible contenders.

What's next: Candidate filing begins today, with primaries scheduled for May 24.

  • Voters will then choose the candidate to fill the final months of Hagedorn's term on Aug. 9, the same day as the statewide primary.

What to watch: Feehan, who plans to hit the trail to help other Democrats this year, hinted at another run down the road.

  • "[W]hile I still have a deep passion and sense of purpose to serve Minnesota in elected office in the future, this opportunity will not be it," he wrote.

Comments / 4

Related
Axios

Independent candidates threaten to shake up Minnesota's close races

The prospect of third-party candidates appearing up and down Minnesota ballots is raising the blood pressure of state Democrats. Driving the news: Cory Hepola, a former WCCO Radio host and KARE11 anchor, formally announced an independent bid for governor this week. The big picture: Democrats worry that third-party candidates could...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Cory Hepola announces run for Minnesota governor

Cory Hepola, a former WCCO Radio host and KARE11 anchor, has launched an independent run for Minnesota governor. Driving the news: Hepola, whose radio hosting gig ended last month, announced Tuesday that he'll seek the endorsement of the Forward Party, a new political effort backed by former presidential and mayoral hopeful Andrew Yang.
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota's projected budget surplus grows to $9.25 billion

Minnesota's projected budget surplus has grown to more than $9.25 billion, according to state officials.The big picture: The revised projection, up $1.5 billion since December, will intensify jockeying at the Legislature over what to do with the extra cash. Driving the growth: Higher-than-expected income and corporate receipts and consumer spending, plus dips in anticipated spending on schools and Health and Human Services programs prompted the revision, according to the Minnesota Department of Management and Budget. Yes, but: The longer-term health for the state's finances could still shift based on the broader U.S. economy, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and other factors....
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn dies after cancer battle

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn died Thursday following a yearslong battle with kidney cancer. He was 59. The news was confirmed in a Facebook post Friday morning from his wife, former Minnesota Republican Party chair Jennifer Carnahan. What they're saying: "Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota," Carnahan wrote. "Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country."Context: The Faribault County Republican was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Axios

Minnesota's new political maps set the stage for election fights

Minnesota's new political maps have political prognosticators buzzing. What's new: A panel of judges released updated legislative and congressional district boundaries yesterday, after the divided Legislature failed to agree on a plan. Why it matters: The maps will shape the next decade of politics, including partisan control of the Legislature,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Culture wars overwhelm Minnesota schools with data requests

Public school districts in Minnesota are being inundated with data requests related to hot-button topics like critical race theory and COVID protocols, mostly from conservative groups. It's caused headaches for administrators and sparked a debate about freedom of information laws, according to our education news partner, The 74.Why it matters: School districts told The 74 that fulfilling the requests is sucking up staff time and money, while freedom of information advocates worry that state lawmakers will use the requests to weaken open records laws.What's happening: Owatonna Public Schools is working to fulfill a request that it says totals 2 million...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Minnesota's Black immigrant population soars

The number of Black immigrants living in Minnesota has increased 274% over the last two decades, to roughly 100,000, according to a recent Pew Research Center report. Why it matters: The report, which uses U.S. Census data, highlights the growing diversity of our state and country. By the numbers: The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hagedorn
Axios Twin Cities

Pressure to pay off Minnesota's unemployment debt picks up

A push to replenish Minnesota's pandemic-battered unemployment fund is picking up as a potential tax increase looms. The big picture: Record unemployment claims filed during the pandemic left the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund $1.2 billion in debt to the federal government. Now, lawmakers at the divided state Legislature have just over a month to bring the fund back into the black to avoid triggering higher payroll taxes. The stakes: While the dollar amount of the hike would vary based factors such as a company's size, several business owners at the State Capitol Monday said their tax bills were set to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios

Minnesota Legislature renews COVID-19 workers compensation law

The divided Minnesota Legislature has reached its first deal. Driving the news: Gov. Tim Walz on Friday signed legislation that renews an expired measure making it easier for some frontline workers to qualify for workers' compensation if they contract COVID-19 on the job. The original presumption rule, used by an...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Cash pours into Minnesota races for state and federal offices

Millions of dollars in political donations are already flowing to high-stakes campaigns for state and federal officess.Why it matters: Winning a campaign requires lots of cash, and big fundraising hauls, including the ones reported in year-end filings due this week, can signal a competitive candidate or contest.Yes, but: Outside political groups that are able to raise and spend unlimited sums can end up having an even bigger influence on a race's outcome. Reproduced from Minnesota Campaign Finance Board; Chart: Axios Visuals Case in point: The chart above shows the shift from candidate to independent expenditure committee spending over the last decade...
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Axios Twin Cities

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
689
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/twin-cities

Comments / 0

Community Policy