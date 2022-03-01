ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

White Lives Matter in Montana advocates for ethnic cleansing

By Adrian Jawort
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBwIq_0eSETuei00

Longtime Billings residents know the story well. It all started with Neo-Nazi propaganda fliers flooding and vilifying LGBTQ folks, people of color, and of course Jews their neighborhoods.

Then, after a tumultuous year of intimidation against minorities in which skinheads even knocked over Jewish headstones, vandalized houses where minorities lived, and even show up at a local Black church to mean-mugging the congregation, in December of 1993 a brick was thrown through a window of a 5-year-old’s room where a menorah was displayed.

Enough was enough.

The Billings Gazette and local businesses printed menorahs in solidarity. Marches were held. People said, “Not in on our town!”

The Nazis slunk back into the shadows. PBS made a 1995 documentary about it. Billings became the birthplace of the “Not In Our Town” movement.

Happy ending, right?

Unfortunately, no.

A few short years later in the early 2000s something happened few in Montana ever talk about, and that’s how packs of skinheads again roved around Billings beating up young people of color. Homeless minorities caught a brunt of the violence, too.

I definitely remember first-hand as a young Native American in Billings as even in broad daylight suddenly a dozen or so skinheads would show up at parks or local recreation areas.

Their ages ranged from teens to late twenties. Their leaders had large visible swastika tattoos; all had shaved heads. Red suspenders were “earned” by beating up minorities. Eight of them ended up convicted of hate crimes for assaulting minorities with weapons who dared to frequent Pioneer Park and not be white. “Park Patrol,” they called it.

Why do we only mention 1993, and not about these hate crimes? Because this large group of skinheads were Montana’s own sons and reflected the immediate failures of the community to not be vigilant in the light of creeping white nationalism.

Fast forward to 2020, you have the Black Lives Matter movement in Montana protesting the brutal strangulation of George Floyd and police violence. At many of these Montana rallies, so-called “militias” glared at peaceful activists across the street with loaded guns.

Then Republican state Sen. Jennifer Fielder of Thompson Falls started conspiracies on Facebook from supposed “multiple reports from credible witnesses” that caravans of Antifa—or Anti-Fascist—protestors were coming to Montana.

Fielder, it must be noted, has been a board member of the Sanders Natural Resource Council County founded by John Trochmann. In 2011 Trochmann said his Militia of Montana transformed into the aforementioned “…little organization called the Sanders Natural Resource Council.”

Trochmann, while he downplays his Aryan Nation involvement, was a featured speaker at the 1990 Congress of the Aryan Nations.

In a 1997 Counter Terrorism Committee meeting , Montana Democrat Sen. Max Baucus highlighted how “Freemen”  militia groups had created an atmosphere of intimidation with their open carrying of guns, with one Ravalli County resident telling him, “If it gets to any one of them that a person doesn’t like the Freemen, they will call or confront the person face to face. They tell people that we are all going to ‘die like the Jews.’”

Baucus noted while militia groups might use anti-government, patriotic, and pro freedom language to attract followers, upon closer review their motives are more sinister. In a 1992 Sanders County document filed “by the Militia of Montana founder (Trochman) illustrates that agenda quote well,” Baucus said. “In it, he uses the Dred Scott decision to claim that only the white race has rights.”

Fielder has also defended her involvement with the controversial Citizens Equal Rights Alliance group , which also seeks to overturn Constitutional treaties with American Indian tribes. She disputed the claims, saying, “To characterize that as an anti-Indian group is a mischaracterization.”

Longtime CERA chair Elaine Willman, however, has been quoted as saying , “So when I hear (Native Americans say), ‘We were here first,’ I say, ‘You’re very lucky we were here second, because we could be studying you like the dinosaurs.’”

When Montana Democrats introduced House Joint Resolution 12-2021 condemning Neo-Nazis as domestic terrorists, all Republicans voted against it, with some suggesting the real problem in Montana were or would be alleged Anti-Fascists, or Antifa members.

Of course, Antifa is oft used as a conspiratorial red herring, just as when Republican lawmakers nationwide initially blamed Antifa activists for leading the charge during the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol takeover. Disbarred Montana-based lawyer and founder of the Oath Keepers, Elmer Stewart Rhodes, along with 10 other Oath Keeper members, were recently charged with seditious conspiracy which means to “oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States.”

Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale, who spoke at a 2014 Oath Keepers event, downplayed his involvement with the group saying he was only there to speak about the Second Amendment. Sen. Steve Daines, however, voted to delay the execution of President Biden’s election after the Jan. 6 takeover.

In a cringeworthy moment during the 2021 Montana legislative session, Thompson Falls legislator Braxton Mitchell’s zeal to designate Antifa as a “domestic terrorist” organization lead him to outright lie and claim his bill had bipartisan and law enforcement support. The bill had cited numerous instances of alleged Antifa incidents in Portland as the reason it was relevant to Montana.

When republican Derek Skees of Kalispell disingenuously questioned the presence of white supremacist groups in Montana despite living in the Flathead Valley area consistently known for such activity, University of Montana associate professor Tobin Miller said, “It is an act of willful ignorance to say that white supremacist groups are not alive and active in Montana.”

Just 15 miles north of Kalispell in Whitefish, a Neo-Nazi supporter of Richard Spencer – who claims to advocate for a “peaceful ethnic cleansing” – had been sued in 2019 for $14 million for promoting The Daily Stormer neo-Nazi website members harass local Jewish residents and activists. In November, Spencer and other organizers of the infamous Charlottesville Unite the Right rally that turned deadly were ordered to pay $26 million in damages.

Love Lives Here, founded in 2010 after local white supremacists showed Holocaust denial films at the local Kalispell library, was gaslit by Spencer as a “local hate group.”

Like Richard Spencer and his claim to paradoxically advocate for a “peaceful ethnic cleansing,” White Lives Matter stresses the same. In efforts to rebrand white supremacy, they’re careful to denote they also advocate for non-violence in hopes of appealing to mainstream “normies” and deter and disassociate from neo-Nazis who attract law enforcement.

In the required reading WLM manifesto on the Telegram app, however, one can read between their lines. It explicitly states in the “What We Want” section a desire to eradicate non-whites from North America, Europe, and Australia where they aim to have: A minimum of 99% of White People at all times for all age groups in said these said nations, where 1% non-White couple represent people temporarily inhabiting the land for purposes that serve the interest of White People – this includes tourism and trade .”

The Antifa Redoubt blog tracked the alleged leader of the Montana White Lives movement as currently living in Kalispell, where he took pics of his camping area where he hung a Nazi flag.

After an appalled woman tweeted a picture of White Lives Matter propaganda posted in a Billings neighborhood, her social media was immediately flooded with comments (after her screenshot Tweet was posted on the main WLM Telegram page) with hundreds of troll-ish comments like, “Why don’t you like white people?”

While I realize writing this gives White Lives Matter the notoriety they crave, there is a troubling amount of leeway given to them on social media from conservative “normies” who naively believe it is comparable or no different to Black Lives Matter.

The difference is Black Lives Matter advocates for civil rights, while White Lives Matter advocates for ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Finding busy roads, WLM protesters were recently spotted in Belgrade holding banners in front of a Taco Bell. In the months prior they were in Helena and Missoula. On Feb. 12, they were in front of the state capitol one year after Montana conservatives like Skees doubted the existence of such groups. In the meanwhile, they’ll keep posting videos of themselves posting WLM fliers and stickers.

Longtime Billings residents know the story well. It all started with Neo-Nazi propaganda fliers vilifying minorities flooding their neighborhoods. The White Lives Matter movement is the same old rebranded neo-Nazi, alt-right ethnic cleansing messaging—just a different year.

This time, let’s not repeat the same mistakes of becoming complacent letting the noxious weed that is white supremacy and bigotry take root and grow and threatens violence in our beautiful Montana and community.

Adrian L. Jawort is the Political Director of Indigenous Transilience.

The post White Lives Matter in Montana advocates for ethnic cleansing appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 56

Pat-
3d ago

I don’t believe any race should “come first”, but I do believe that blm, nfac, and others have brought hate by actions done. Even those who may have not been angry before are now so. I may not be white, but yet a brown kid. I think of someone is allowed to say blm, then why not wlm? Everyone matters, but to bring hate to the table and have others eat, only bring hate of others. Black lives, white lives, brown, green whatever…. Matter.

Reply(8)
39
Robert Cox
3d ago

Shouldn’t we know our own ethnicity before we wipe them out? Some of us have been here since the beginning of the country’s inception, genealogically speaking. Interbred and are now uncertain as to purity. Are we going to be mandated a dna test? It’s America First; not White America, or Black America, time to get over yourselves. And actually be Americans.

Reply
18
Guest
3d ago

This writer is part of the problem, coddling violence under "civil rights", no one has the right to burn down hundreds of family owned businesses and assault people in the process, he's obviously blind and is further leading the blind, wake up!!

Reply(1)
21
Related
Daily Montanan

‘Black Montana’: The forgotten history of the state’s families, settlers of color

The fact many people are surprised that Anthony Wood could write an entire book about the Black experience in Montana underscores the reason he did it. A doctoral history student at the University of Michigan and an Anaconda native, Wood wrote the 322-page academic study, “Black Montana: Settler Colonialism and the Erosion of the Racial […] The post ‘Black Montana’: The forgotten history of the state’s families, settlers of color appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

When a bear tries to steal elk from wolves in Yellowstone National Park, here’s what happens

Bears are thieves, among the predators that steal carcasses from wolves. A new study based partly in Yellowstone National Park sheds light on the interactions of these animals and how they compete for food, such as elk or moose. Aimee Tallian, lead author of the international study, said it’s one more puzzle piece that helps […] The post When a bear tries to steal elk from wolves in Yellowstone National Park, here’s what happens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WILDLIFE
Daily Montanan

Heart Butte basketball team denied service at Conrad gas station, but Valier kept open for them

When Paul Johnson woke up on Feb. 18, he saw a Facebook video of a Conrad Town Pump employee denying service to members of the Heart Butte ladies basketball team the night before. As the operations manager of a Valier gas station about 29 miles away from the Conrad Town Pump, Johnson decided to keep […] The post Heart Butte basketball team denied service at Conrad gas station, but Valier kept open for them appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
Local
Montana Society
City
Missoula, MT
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
Cat Country 102.9

Huge Welcome for Freedom Convoy Across Montana, Overpasses Crowded

If you notice the big turnout in Butte, America above- keep in mind: that is one overpass. There were supporters for the freedom convoy staged on multiple overpasses in Butte. Can you imagine if you were someone who was just driving down the interstate in Montana on Wednesday afternoon and all of a sudden you see huge crowds of people holding American and Canadian flags (and maybe a "Biden Sucks" flag or two as well) over the interstate? You'd probably be wondering what was going on.
BILLINGS, MT
Wyoming News

Montana

- Sites commemorating Black history: 6 (1 with state significance, 0 with national significance) - Shaffer's Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church (Butte) - Union Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church (Great Falls) - Samuel Lewis House (Bozeman) Samuel Lewis House was...
Cat Country 102.9

The Top Ten Places in Montana Where Almost Nobody Lives Anymore

If you've traveled for any length of time in Montana, there's likely a point you've come across that made you go, "People really live here? There's nothing here!" Well, according to the 2020 Census, there are people living in communities all across Montana where you may not think there are people at all. Let's take a look at the ten smallest communities in the state. Information about these cities can be found by searching them on MTPlaceNames.org.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Baucus
Person
Matt Rosendale
KSEN AM 1150

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Ricky Schroder calls on American truckers to ‘shut down’ Washington amid Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests

Ricky Schroder has called upon American truckers to "shut down" Washington over COVID-19 restrictions. The actor, who praised Canada’s "Freedom Convoy" truckers, took to Instagram on Thursday and recorded a lengthy video of himself for his nearly 70K followers. The 51-year-old is seen sitting outside beside a fire while reading the Bible and analyzing its teachings.
PROTESTS
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst States for Black Americans

The May 2020 murder of George Floyd brought the U.S. into an era of racial reckoning. The tragedy, in which an unarmed Black man was killed in broad daylight by a white police officer, sparked global outrage and in the U.S., put racial inequity at the center of the national conversation. From slavery to the […]
SOCIETY
Chronicle

Ignorant Good Samaritans Kill Two North Idaho Moose

For days before the two moose died, Mary Franzel did everything she could to scare them away. She yelled. She stomped. She hurled kindling. But the mother and baby moose were unconcerned, mostly ignoring her aggression, continuing instead to munch on cedar bows near her Clark Fork Idaho area home.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacy#White Nationalism#White Supremacist#White People#Racism#Neo Nazi#Lgbtq#Jews#Skinheads#Jewish#The Billings Gazette#Nazis#Pbs#Native American#Swastika#Pioneer Park
mansionglobal.com

Why Are Millionaires From All Over the Country Moving to This Little-Known Arizona Suburb?

For Tina Garrity, the decision to relocate from Chicago to Paradise Valley, Ariz., in the early months of the pandemic was an easy one. Ms. Garrity, 57, who has a management consulting business, has been visiting the Phoenix area for decades to see family. In March 2019, she bought a roughly 6,400-square-foot home for $1.85 million in Paradise Valley to stay in a few times a year. But when the pandemic hit, she began working remotely and decided to make it her primary residence.
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Giant sea scorpion found in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new species of Giant Sea Scorpion was discovered in New Mexico. The fossil found was inside 305-million-year-old rocks in the Manzano Mountains near the Albuquerque Metro area. A team of paleontologists from the U.K. is working with The New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science and they have published an article […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Moose tramples and crushes Iditarod dogsled team in Alaska

An Alaskan woman training her dogs for the Iditarod race was attacked by an angry moose with her dogs trampled on and left seriously injured.In a Facebook post, Bridgett Watkins shared her experience of the day a moose charged at her and her dogs while she was training them through a 52-mile run on 3 February.While moose sightings in Alaska aren’t that uncommon, they rarely attack humans unprovoked.Ms Watkins, a 38-year-old musher, initially thought when she spotted the moose that it would go way, she told local media outlets.Ms Watkins, along with her friend and handler Jen Nelson, was running...
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Nearly two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of over 890,000 Americans. Despite early indications that the omicron variant, which reached the U.S. on Dec. 1, 2021, would be less severe, deaths have continued to surge in the United States.  Since the emergence of the omicron variant, the population-adjusted death toll in […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
947K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy