ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

There Are Some Tempting Deals On The 3DS eShop Right Now

By Thomas Whitehead
Nintendo Life
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe still have a little time before the Wii U and 3DS eShops close down, with 23rd May being the deadline for making purchases with credit cards. We'll likely see some tasty late...

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

The best Presidents Day PS5 deals live right now

The President's Day PS5 deals are cropping up and the holiday sales never disappoint: we're already seeing some exciting PS5 games and accessories deals. This is your chance to get a great deal on some of the games and accessories you might have been eying up for a while. There are huge savings on PS5 games and accessories, and we've rounded up our top picks.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Nintendo reveals the best-selling 3DS eShop titles in Japan

Nintendo has released a list of the best-selling 3DS eShop games between 2011 and 2020, with many download-only games making the cut. This download ranking was recently uploaded to the official Japanese Nintendo website (as spotted by Nintendo Everything), with each ranking being separated into every year between 2011 and 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Pay-later deal mostly buys Zip some time now

MELBOURNE, Feb 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Combined, Australia’s Zip (Z1P.AX) and U.S. rival Sezzle can both spell “size” and create some. The two buy-now-pay-later companies read more could stand to get bigger in their cutthroat financial technology arena. Each has lost about 80% of its market value over the past year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 3ds#Credit Card#Wii U#Video Game#Eshops#Eu
TechSpot

Five years in, Nintendo's Switch gamble paid off in spades

The big picture: Time flies when you’re having fun, and that’s exactly what Nintendo has been doing over the last five years with its Switch handheld game console. The unlikely hero was greeted with equal parts fanfare and uncertainty but passed its tests with flying colors. The Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
Gear Patrol

Some of the Best Child Car Seats Are on Sale Right Now at Amazon

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Parents, take note: If you're in the market for a new child car seat, click over to Amazon today. The retail giant is having a huge sale on a great selection of top-rated Graco car seats. Act now, and you could save up to 30 percent on its most popular models.
SHOPPING
d1softballnews.com

Pokémon games lead the top sales of the Nintendo 3DS eShop and Pokémon Bank seems to be the reason – Nintenderos

It seems that Pokémon fans are reviving the traffic on Nintendo 3DS. This is how we were able to find out this very morning in relation to the Pokemon Bank on 3DS. This is because Nintendo 3DS is the only console with Pokémon Bank, which allows you to store all your Pokémon on the platform. Now we see that the Nintendo 3DS eShop has its top covered in Pokémon games, which means that many fans seem to be rushing to buy them to get Pokémon in these games ahead of this week’s confirmed update for Pokémon Bank.
VIDEO GAMES
MotorBiscuit

Selling Your Truck? Wipe the Computer First

Consumer Reports says that before you sell your car or truck you should wipe the contents as you would with a phone. Otherwise, the new owner might be getting more than just the vehicle; they might get important personal information. After all, vehicles are becoming just one giant computer on wheels.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Ending Soon: The Internet’s Best Deals, Sales & Coupon Codes for February 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Another week is coming to an end, and the deals have certainly been showing up in abundance so far. During the first week of February, you can find savings at plenty of your favorite retailers, including ASOS, Amazon, Wayfair, J.Crew, Bonobos, Sur La Table, Urban Outfitters, SSENSE, West Elm, Nordstrom and more. Already this week we’ve written about $50 savings on Keurig coffee makers, The Home Depot’s Winter Storage Event, and a recent price drop on Apple AirPods.  We’ve highlighted some...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy