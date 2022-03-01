ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Crab 101 arrives in Bridgeport’s Black Rock neighborhood

By Phil Hall
 3 days ago
Crab 101, a Bayou-inspired seafood location, has become the latest eatery in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. Based at 2835 Fairfield...

WestfairOnline

