ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Coronavirus: White House ends mask requirement for fully vaccinated

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41RQvj_0eSES2h800

WASHINGTON — The White House is no longer requiring people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks on its campus.

According to The New York Times, the new pandemic policy, which went into effect Tuesday, was revealed Monday in a memo to White House employees.

“Some individuals will choose to continue to wear masks to protect themselves,” the message read. “We must respect those choices.”

Unvaccinated people must still wear masks, undergo COVID-19 tests and maintain a safe distance from others, the Times reported.

As of Tuesday morning, the Republican Party had not commented publicly on the change.

The move came after Congress’ Office of the Attending Physician announced Sunday that masks would be optional on the House floor, where President Joe Biden is slated to give his State of the Union address Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

>> RELATED STORY: State of the Union 2022: When is it? What will Biden say?

On Monday, the average number of new coronavirus cases per day in Washington, D.C., was 87, down 46% from 14 days earlier, according to the Times. In the same time period, the average number of daily hospitalizations declined by 44%, the newspaper reported.

Case counts appeared to be on the decline nationally, as well. As of Monday, the U.S. was averaging just over 64,000 new infections per day, a decline of 59% in the past two weeks, according to the Times. Daily hospitalizations and deaths also fell by 44% and 23%, respectively, the Times reported.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance, saying 70% of people in the U.S. will be able to stop wearing masks indoors, including inside schools.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Trump left Biden a NATO mess. Now he wants to take credit for the alliance's strength.

As the deadly Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, it's important to remember how we got here. Russia's interference in the 2016 election played a part in giving us Donald Trump's presidency, which ultimately weakened the U.S.’s position on a global scale. Considering Trump's actions in office, his recent claim that "there would be no NATO if I didn't act strongly and swiftly" is ridiculous, to say the least.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#The New York Times#The Republican Party#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Radar Online.com

Donald Trump To Walk Kimberly Guilfoyle Down The Aisle At Wedding To His Son

Former Fox News host-turned-political-aide, Kimberly Guilfoyle is busy planning her wedding with Donald Trump's oldest son, Don Jr, however, one major detail of the special day has been confirmed – the former President will be giving the bride away. Article continues below advertisement. “Kimberly’s father passed away in 2008,...
RELATIONSHIPS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
92K+
Followers
91K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy