K-State loses at Texas Tech

JC Post
 3 days ago
LUBBOCK, Texas – A limited Kansas State team gave No. 12/12 Texas Tech everything it could have and more before falling 73-68 in the final seconds before a sold-out crowd of...

The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
JC Post

Blue Jays survive Wichita South rally in substate opener

Junction City picked up a first-round over Wichita South in the first round of the Class 6A Substate Tournament at JCHS Wednesday night. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 24-4 first quarter lead over the Titans but the lead gradually evaporated with South going up by four in the fourth quarter. Then the Blue Jays broke open a 59-59 tie in that final quarter by scoring eight unanswered points and moved on to a 67-62 win.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

The death of Stanford University's star goalkeeper was determined to be self-inflicted and there are no signs foul play, authorities disclosed on Thursday. Katie Meyer was found unresponsive in her campus dorm before she was pronounced dead by Palo Alto firefighters at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a Santa Clara County Sheriff's statement.
STANFORD, CA
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
JC Post

Major league Baseball cancels opening day

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Baseball fans reacted with a mix of resignation, dismay, sadness and anger when MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday that opening day on March 31 has been canceled over a labor dispute. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace...
MLB
JC Post

Lady Jay Season Comes to an End

Junction City fell to Topeka High 72 to 17 in the 1st round of the girls class 6A Sub-State tournament in the capital city. Topeka High jumped out to a 10 - 0 lead and never trailed. They are now 19 and 2 on the year. Junction City was lead in scoring by Sara Rexrode with 6 points. The Lady Jays end their season 2 and 18.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Liberal wins traditional pancake race against England

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman won a narrow victory over her counterpart in England in the traditional Pancake Day race. Whitney Hay of Liberal, Kansas, ran the 415-yard course in 1 minute, 7 seconds on Tuesday. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race...
LIBERAL, KS
JC Post

Wildcats will compete in early season tournament

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State has been selected to participate in the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic, which is set for Monday-Wednesday, November 21-23, 2022 at The John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. K-State was originally...
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Miami legend Edgerrin James facing warrant for his arrest

Edgerrin James, a Miami football legend and NFL Hall of Famer, now has a warrant out for his arrest for not showing up to a scheduled court date in connection with a business dispute arising from One Cigar Lounge in Atlanta. On February 17, Judge Rachel Krause issued a court...
NFL
NBC Sports

WATCH: Ja Morant has monster dunk for Grizzlies vs. Celtics

One play alone has made Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant worth the price of admission for fans at TD Garden. Late in the first half of the team's game against the Boston Celtics, the superstar Morant, who'd scored 98 points over his last two games for Memphis, made his presence felt with an emphatic dunk over Marcus Smart on a feed from Kyle Anderson.
NBA
JC Post

Junction City, KS
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

