MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Are you looking for some ways to help Ukrainian refugees? These restaurants in Mooresville will allow you to buy a meal and do just that. According to a news release, The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden has announced it will donate funds from all sales on Tuesday, March 8 to World Central Kitchen towards relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees. Aliño Pizzeria will donate funds from all sales on Wednesday, March 9 to World Central Kitchen for the same cause.

MOORESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO