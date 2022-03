(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s Boring Co. has hit a snag in an attempt to construct an 80,000-square-foot manufacturing facility just east of Austin, Texas. Bastrop County commissioners on Monday tabled the company’s application for a conditional use permit for the project, meaning that the massive facility is on hold for now, even as other Boring work progresses nearby. The company already has a development permit to conduct tunneling research on the site, and recently applied to add a warehouse and manufacturing with parking for 200 vehicles. Boring has also applied with the county for a water hookup and waste water system, according to a representative for the county.

BASTROP COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO