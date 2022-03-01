ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
73 Awesome Things To Do This March In San Francisco

By Jamie Ferrell
 7 days ago

The Bay Area is full of interesting activities and events all year round, but you’ve got to put some of these ideas on your calendar ASAP. We’ve got you covered for both indoor and outdoor activities both in San Francisco and nearby.

1. Grab tickets to this epic LEGO® art exhibition

The Art of the Brick is a world-renowned exhibition of LEGO® art currently wowing crowds in San Francisco! See over 70 fascinating creations by artist Nathan Sawaya, including the world premiere of his largest sculpture yet. The display is fantastic inside SF’s beautiful Pantheon-inspired building at 1 Grant Ave. Get tickets now!

2. Don’t miss these magical classical concerts by Candlelight

The immensely popular Candlelight concert series is putting on some great shows right now in San Francisco! Hear your favorite songs on strings including classics from Frank Sinatra and Queen, recent pop hits, and Vivaldi’s Four Seasons. Experience the magic of these intimate concerts by the light of thousands of flickering candles in venues like St. Ignatius Church, the InterContinental Hotel’s covered rooftop, and the Heron Arts Gallery. Get tickets now!

3. Explore the Metaverse at this amazing NFT exhibition

This unique Verse: Immersive NFT Exhibit has arrived in San Francisco, taking visitors on an immersive journey where the most fascinating digital art comes to life. The exhibition features a collection of augmented reality holograms of the top selling artists and artworks in this rapidly growing space. Get tickets now.

4. This floating park in SF has free yoga, live music, and more

Did you know that Salesforce Park hosts a ton of free activities every week? They include yoga classes, bootcamps, live music, bird walks, garden tours, drum circles, and much more. If you have yet to visit this fascinating rooftop escape, consider checking the event calendar for a one-of-a-kind experience.

5. This Oakland observatory hosts free telescope viewings on weekends

Chabot Space and Science Center Tales of the Maya Skies gala – Oakland, CA, USA. Courtesy of Chabot Space & Science Center

Make sure to put Oakland’s Chabot Space & Science Center on your radar, as they’ve just brought back their free telescope viewings! Every weekend, visitors may explore the stars through Chabot’s historic telescopes, free of charge. Weather permitting, the viewings happen from 7:30-10:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

6. Registration opens March 5 for spring activities with SF Rec & Parks

San Francisco is full of amazing activities and resources for just about any hobby you can think of – and SF Rec & Parks knows it! If you’re looking to try a new sport or learn a new skill, they’ve lined up some excellent programming that will kick off this spring, and registration opens at 10am on Saturday, March 5. Activities include tennis, sewing, volleyball, photography, ceramics, kayaking, rock climbing, and much more.

7. A free plant-based market and more come to Kapwa Gardens this month

Courtesy of Kapwa Gardens

Have you paid a visit to the Filipino-inspired oasis that is Kapwa Gardens ? This vibrant outdoor garden space hosts dozens of events for the community, and this month is shaping up to be a good one.

8. Check out a Makers Market, free Salsa classes, and more at the Ferry Building

San Francisco’s Ferry Building is one of the city’s most iconic buildings, serving as a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. When’s the last time you explored this beautiful and famous landmark?

  • Boombox Boot Camp (recurring Sundays, 10am-11am)
  • Head West Makers Market (First Sundays, 11am-5pm)
  • Salsa Sundays (Two 30-minute classes at 1pm and 1:30pm on Sundays)

9. New dates have been added for NightLife at the Academy of Sciences

Photo by Kathryn Whitney, courtesy of California Academy of Sciences

NightLife at the California Academy of Sciences is one of our favorite ongoing events, and we’re thrilled to see more of these awesome themed soirees on the calendar! The popular Thursday night festivities feature live DJs, outdoor bars, ambience lighting, and more alongside the Academy’s nearly 40,000 animal residents.

Here’s what’s on the docket for the next few weeks:

10-11. Spot some local wildlife

Elephant seals

Northern elephant seals inhabit the waters from Baja California, Mexico to the Gulf of Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. They generally breed from December to March at Point Reyes, Año Nuevo, the Channel Islands and Piedras Blancas.

Whale watching

California’s coastline is the perfect spot to catch several whale migration seasons – gray whales from January through April, orcas between February and May, and humpbacks between April and December. Even from land, you’re likely to see them spouting, slapping their tails (known as “lobtailing”) or even breaching. If you want to see them up close, a whale watching tour will do the trick.

12. Honor Women’s History Month with a visit to these lesser-known murals around the city

March is Women’s History Month, and we can’t wait to celebrate! The street artists of San Francisco never disappoint, and we rounded up 20 lesser-known murals that celebrate iconic female figures around the City.

13. Enjoy an amazingly festive St. Patrick’s Day

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

The 5th annual Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl is on for this year! Tickets will get you 2 drinks or shots, bountiful drink specials, waived cover at participating bars, entrance to a costume contest with a $1000 prize, and much more.

Chow down on delicious Irish fare

Here are the best SF eateries to get Irish coffee, soda bread, corned beef, fish and chips… and of course, lots and lots of Guinness. Stay tuned as we update this list for 2022.

14-18. Spot some spring flowers around the city

Flower Bulb Day at Union Square

San Francisco’s wholesome Flower Bulb Day is officially on the city’s calendar for March 5, 2022 from 1-4:30pm. The gorgeous outdoor garden will cover Union Square with 100,000 tulips, all of which are free for visitors to pick and take home!

Almond blossoms

Almond blossoms have taken over the city of Tracy, just an hour away from San Francisco! The last week of February is peak bloom for these beautiful white and pink blossoms, but you can still catch them into March.

Magnolias

Every year, the San Francisco Botanical Garden explodes into a beautiful spectrum of deep magentas and bright pinks. The “Magnificent Magnolias” event occurs in late January through March, so be sure to find a day soon to see these spectacular blossoms at their best.

Cherry Blossoms

Cherry will soon start to bloom at the Japanese Tea Garden and other key spots in the city. Catch them from March through the beginning of April.

Tulips

Queen Wilhelmina Tulip Garden is a quaint spot in the northwest corner of the park, next to an authentic Dutch windmill. Early spring is the best time to see it in full bloom.

19. Check out comedy, trivia nights, fitness classes and more at The Crossing

Meet The Crossing at East Cut, a giant new community space located in SF’s Transbay neighborhood. It kicked off this year with a beer garden, food truck park, soccer fields, and a giant ground mural on the block between Howard, Main, Folsom, and Beale Streets. Keep an eye on their event schedule for fun stuff to do, or just show up for a nice afternoon out and about.

20. Immerse yourself in Imagine Picasso through March 27

Photo by Laurence Labat

Imagine Picasso – The Immersive Exhibition is here in San Francisco, and it’s breathtaking! Immerse yourself in over 200 of Picasso’s best works, projected in a massive 40,000-square-foot venue with 80-foot ceilings in the Mission District. Follow along with the life of this prolific artist, exploring his work through the Bleu and Rose periods as well as cubism and surrealism.

21. Pay a visit to Benkyodo Company before it closes

115-year-old sweet shop Benkyodo Company will close permanently at the end of March. Suyeichi Okamura opened the first Benkyodo Company in 1906 just after the earthquake, making it one of Japantown’s first businesses. Its handmade mochi treats are iconic, so make sure you pay a visit before they close on March 31.

22.Check out Fog City Flea ‘s new digs at the Ferry Building

Every San Franciscan knows that the iconic Ferry Building is home to dozens of exciting vendors and events. But did you know that their popular Sunday market, Fog City Flea, is now a brick-and-mortar store? Fog City Flea Trading Post is open 10am-6pm 7 days a week in the Ferry Building’s upstairs Grand Hall. You’ll find high quality apparel, handmade jewelry, elegant accessories, and fine houseware and furnishings. Vintage pieces are highly edited for quality, and the market strives to promote sustainability and local sourcing.

23-32. Snap the perfect shot at these gorgeous Instagrammable cafes

It’s not so hard to inject a dose of luxury into your coffee routine! These cafes around the Bay Area are great for delicious drinks and breakfast/brunch fare, but they especially stand out for their unique, eye-catching design elements.

33-42. Chill out at a fun local dive bar

We wanted to discover the best dive bars in San Francisco, so naturally we asked our followers for their tried-and-true haunts. As usual, y’all delivered! Read on to discover 10 excellent dive bars in San Francisco, recommended by San Franciscans, for San Franciscans.

43-52. Stock up at a weekend farmers’ market

If you live in the Bay Area, you know that we have access to some of the best produce in the country. That’s why farmer’s markets are a must for countless SF residents who enjoy getting their food from local sources.

53-63. Find your next plant children at an SF nursery

Are you an avid gardener with dozens of thriving plants? Or a college student trying to revive your only succulent? No matter who you are, you can surely appreciate the life and energy that these little green friends bring into your home.

64-73. Have a lovely outdoor brunch at these essential spots

Some would argue that brunch is the most important meal of the day. Be sure to get your recommended daily allowance of crispy bacon, fluffy pancakes, mimosas, and egg scrambles at these 10 spectacular brunch spots around the city.

See also: 20 free things to do in the Bay that aren’t hiking

Featured Image: Larry Zhou via Shutterstock

Secret San Francisco tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in the Bay Area.

