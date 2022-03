According to Apple, as of April 2021, there were more than two million podcasts on its popular hosting platform. The numbers for Android, Spotify, and other podcast-hosting platforms are just as staggering. There’s a podcast for everything: cooking, sewing, animal training, gardening, you name it. If you have thought about it, there’s probably a podcast out there for it. Over the years, podcasts have evolved from being a medium exclusive to big media names to something virtually anyone can create.

