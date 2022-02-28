Bossier Parish Jail Bookings For Final Weekend of Mardi Gras 2022

A brand-new bill was introduced to the Louisiana legislature this week, and if it becomes a law - it would greatly expand the definition of "justifiable homicide." According to the report from BR Proud, Louisiana law only considers a killing as "justifiable" if it is committed in self-defense, defense of others, if you "reasonably believe" that someone is likely to resort to violence while committing a robbery or burglary, or to stop someone from "unlawfully entering a space where a person inside the space believes deadly force was necessary to prevent them from entering."

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO