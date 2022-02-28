ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beattyville, KY

Car tax refund process begins Monday in Ky.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow a year later, while most areas are back to normal, some downtown Beattyville buildings remain vacant. WATCH | Man accused of killing Jordan...

Comments / 2

I Couldn't Care Less
1d ago

Taxes = Theives. Why do I pay taxes on an object that I already paid taxes on when I bought it? There will soon be a tax on taxes

Reply
3
The Associated Press

Live updates: Australia freezes $33 million in Russian funds

The latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine war:. CANBERRA, Australia: Australia’s foreign minister says 45 million Australian dollars ($33 million) have been frozen in an Australian financial institution under new sanctions in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Friday declined to identify the institution...
RUSSIA
The Hill

White House knocks down talk of banning Russian oil imports

The White House on Thursday knocked down talk of banning Russian oil imports, warning doing so could further spike the already high price of gas for Americans after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) threw her support behind the idea. "Our objective and the president’s objective has been to maximize impact on...
POTUS
The Associated Press

As war rages, Paralympics opening in Beijing without Russia

BEIJING (AP) — The 2022 Winter Paralympics open Friday in Beijing, with the Russian athletes sent home and the Ukrainian team escaping a war zone to get here. “It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Valerii Sushkevych, told a news conference on the eve of the Games.
WORLD
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

