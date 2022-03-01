Russian shelling pounds center of Ukraine's second-largest city

© Ukrainian Emergency Service via Associated Press

Russian shelling pounded the center of Ukraine’s second-largest city on Tuesday as Moscow's invasion of its neighbor entered its sixth day.

Rocket strikes killed at least 10 people and wounded 35 others in Kharkiv, with authorities expecting to find more victims once debris is cleared away, Interior Ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said, Reuters reported.

"The rubble is being cleared and there will be even more victims and wounded," Herashchenko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called the attack on the city's main square a war crime and “frank, undisguised terror,” The Associated Press reported.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget. ... This is state terrorism of the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.

The shelling on Kharkiv comes as Russia pushes forward its offensive toward Kyiv, but has still been unable to capture Ukraine's capital.

Thousands of Russian troops have reportedly been killed in the past week, with hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Russia's invasion has united most of the world as governments and private businesses have placed harsh penalties on Moscow for invading a sovereign nation.

Russia has denied accusations of targeting civilians and falsely accused the Ukrainian government of Nazism and genocide.