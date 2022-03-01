ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask our reporters: what do you want to know about Ukraine?

A man holds a Ukrainian national flag as he stands at the window of a damaged administrative building in the aftermath of a Russian shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 1 March 2022.

If you’d like to ask Guardian reporters a question about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, we’d like to hear from you.

If you have any questions about what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine, the situation in Russia, or the impact on global security or the economy, please get in touch.

Our correspondents in Ukraine and Russia - Luke Harding, Emma Graham-Harrison, Peter Beaumont, Shaun Walker and Andrew Roth - and our expert reporters around the world will try to provide the answers.

How to get in touch

You can send us your questions by filling in the form below. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here. Read terms of service here and privacy policy here.

