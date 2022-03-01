ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Guntersville shooting victim identified, suspect confesses

By Kait Newsum
 3 days ago

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in Marshall County released the name of the person that was shot and killed on February 27.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim as 30-year-old David Isaiah Ellis of Albertville.

Fugitive of the Week: Keonte Evans

According to local authorities, the shooting happened on Wiggs Street in Guntersville on Sunday. Marshall Medical Center North was placed on a brief lockdown while law enforcement searched for the shooter.

Shortly after the shooting, authorities say 20-year-old Zachary Chase Strickland went to the Guntersville Police Department and gave a statement confessing to the shooting.

He was booked into the Marshall County Jail on murder charges without bond.

The sheriff’s office has said Guntersville Police are leading the investigation into the shooting. Authorities have not said what led to the incident.

