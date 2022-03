Just this past weekend, I was at a local nightclub when a "domestic situation" arose between a couple who were arguing and things were beginning to get physical, so along with management, we intervened. Despite the fact that both parties had too much to drink, I remember talking to the woman involved when we separated them and she expressed her fear of going home with him so we called her an Uber. I tell this story because while most of us would have said "That's none of my business", I believe that had we not intervened and looked out for her, things could have been worse. Sometimes, we have to do what we can to look out for others.

11 DAYS AGO