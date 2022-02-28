ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Differential expression of a brain aging biomarker across discrete chronic pain disorders.

 5 days ago

Chronic pain has widespread, detrimental effects on the human nervous system. Its prevalence and burden increase with age. Machine learning techniques have been applied on brain images to produce statistical models of brain aging. Specifically, Gaussian process regression is particularly effective at predicting chronological age from neuroimaging data permitting the calculation...

