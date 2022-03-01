Shea’s dropping mask, vaccine requirements

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An unidentified man, believed to be in his 60s, was hit by a vehicle on Clinton Street under the Route 90 bridge Saturday around 11:45 p.m. He died at the hospital. The man is said to have been on foot and using a walker on the north side of the road, […]

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO