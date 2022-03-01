ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shea’s dropping mask, vaccine requirements

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TGeAa_0eSEMkkn00

During all recent performances, including "Oklahoma!," guests were required to wear a mask at all times, including when seated. Before entering the theater, they also needed to show proof of vaccination.

Comments / 1

Related
News 4 Buffalo

BPS goes back on mask rules, will not require masks for everyone

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools confirmed at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday that per the New York State Department of Health announcement, masking may not be required in BPS facilities, starting Wednesday. Monday night, the schools announced they would be requiring masks and would re-evaluate by Friday, March 4. In Tuesday’s update, citing DOH guidelines, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Inside Schools: Mask mandate in New York State lifted

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) — The facemask mandate in schools in New York state is all over. On Wednesday, the state’s mandate was officially lifted by Governor Kathy Hochul. Masks have been mandated for the past two years. From Niagara Falls to Hamburg, to West Seneca to Alden, many school leaders tell us the first day […]
EDUCATION
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arraigned on murder charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Monday on a murder charge stemming from a May 2021 incident. Jonathan Williams, 31, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree, a Class A-I felony. Williams allegedly shot the victim, Thomas Martin, 48, multiple times outside a […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
News 4 Buffalo

Police find car from deadly Cheektowaga hit-and-run

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Cheektowaga said they recovered the vehicle from a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend. Police said they found a white 2011 Jeep Patriot with damage that matches parts left at the scene. They still don’t know who was driving the Jeep. They also said the victim is 64-year-old Paul Kitchen […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
News 4 Buffalo

No more masks: Local schools react to mandate being lifted Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting Wednesday, students and staff across the state won’t be required to wear masks in school anymore. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Sunday. The Erie County Health Department announced Monday they’re backing the state’s decision. President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, Michael Cornell, said this week was supposed to […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga hit-and-run victim was killed on his birthday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paul Kitchen celebrated his 64th birthday on Saturday, February 26. That night he was killed in a hit-and-run while walking down Clinton St. in Cheektowaga. A winter jacket and walker on the side of the road grabbed Melissa Duskiewicz’s attention. She called for help once she realized what had happened. “I questioned […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara County inmate found dead by apparent suicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Emergency medical crews from Wrights Corners Fire Company and Mercy Ambulance responded to Niagara County Correctional Facility shortly after midnight Sunday to a report of an unresponsive inmate. The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said the incident is an apparent suicide. Corrections officers and the facility’s medical staff reportedly tried to save […]
LOCKPORT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Public Schools keep mask mandate, will re-examine by March 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools Medical Advisory Team and the Erie County Department of Health met Monday to discuss whether they will continue to uphold the current mask requirements at the schools. According to BPS, the Medical Advisory Team has recommended mask mandates remain in place at the schools and facilities for […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Parent leaders weigh in as BPS superintendent goes on vacation as McKinley prepares to reopen doors to students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In-person classes are expected to be back in session starting Tuesday at McKinley High School. It’s the first time students will be in the building since a stabbing and shooting caused the school to close in early February. District Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash won’t be in Buffalo when the district executes […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Teen arraigned on charges from assault of McKinley student

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A teenager from Buffalo was arraigned Monday in Erie County Court, on indicted charges related to the Feb. 9 stabbing at McKinley High School. According to the Erie County DA’s office, a 17-year-old was arraigned on one count of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of assault in […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Congressman Jacobs wants to end COVID mandates for Canadians coming to U.S.

(WIVB) — A congressman from Western New York is introducing legislation to end all COVID mandates for Canadians crossing into the U.S. Congressman Chris Jacobs says he is introducing the Northern Border Reopening Act, which would end vaccine mandates for any Canadian traveling, including truck drivers. Jacobs has long advocated for a return to pre-pandemic […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy