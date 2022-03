TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Overriding objections from Democrats who called the measure “wrong on all levels,” the Republican-controlled Florida House on Thursday passed a bill that would limit how race-related concepts are taught in schools and in workplace training sessions. The House voted 74-41 along straight party lines to approve the bill (HB 7). Under the measure, school instruction or workplace training would constitute discrimination if it “compels” people to believe certain concepts. For example, the measure targets training sessions that would lead people to believe that they bear “responsibility for, or should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of, actions committed...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO