The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to keep Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, and it appears they’d also like to retain his backup. According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he wants to re-sign Geno Smith as his second-string quarterback. While Smith is currently under investigation for a DUI arrest in January, Carroll said the case “is likely to run its course this offseason.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO