Avon commissioners discuss Sylvan Lake sinkhole

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea Monday discussed their plan of action in addressing the Sylvan Lake outflow pipe sinkhole during their meeting. Mayor Ed Bonanno said t he borough will consult an environmental engineer on the removal and replacement of the 100-year-old square wooden pipe in a collaborative project with neighboring Bradley Beach. “ We would like to try to do it all before the summer,” he said. “It’s going to be a significant project and we’re working on it with Bradley.” Since the discovery of the sinkhole in mid-January, Avon has been working with the neighboring borough of Bradley Beach and Thomas Arnone, commissioner director of Monmouth County, to investigate the condition of the storm drain and determine a course of action. “We had the county come out, and a contractor with a camera, to try to get into the pipe to determine exactly where the break was,” Mayor Bonanno said. “Just from the pictures you can see from the camera [that] they put in there that the top of it is just all buckled — it’s really in bad shape.” The outflow pipe acts as a crucial tool to prevent flooding by allowing any high-volume overflow of the lake to drain into the ocean.

