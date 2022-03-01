Fishermen flea market hooks Point Beach in its return

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Over 500 people attended the 26th annual fishermen flea market and fishing collectible show held at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Sunday. The collectible show, sponsored by Ocean Fire Company No. 1, offered a wide selection of new and used salt and freshwater fishing gear, different fishing arts and goods including homemade fishing lures as well as boating needs. More than 50 vendors participated in the show, which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kenny Halvorsen, owner of Pell’s Bait and Tackl, said he attends the sale as a vendor each year. “Everybody is getting ready for the upcoming season so everyone was hectic to buy a lot of stuff. There were a lot of people; I couldn’t keep track,” said Mr. Halvorsen. “It’s an awesome idea because everyone wants to stock up and get good prices on stuff so it all works out.” Matt Normile, co-chair of the fishermen flea market, told The Ocean Star that it was “fantastic” to be back with an addition of 15 new vendors from locally based companies to companies throughout the region.

