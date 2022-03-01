ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Fishermen flea market hooks Point Beach in its return

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EuUch_0eSELVUz00 POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Over 500 people attended the 26th annual fishermen flea market and fishing collectible show held at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School on Sunday. The collectible show, sponsored by Ocean Fire Company No. 1, offered a wide selection of new and used salt and freshwater fishing gear, different fishing arts and goods including homemade fishing lures as well as boating needs. More than 50 vendors participated in the show, which was not held last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kenny Halvorsen, owner of Pell’s Bait and Tackl, said he attends the sale as a vendor each year. “Everybody is getting ready for the upcoming season so everyone was hectic to buy a lot of stuff. There were a lot of people; I couldn’t keep track,” said Mr. Halvorsen. “It’s an awesome idea because everyone wants to stock up and get good prices on stuff so it all works out.” Matt Normile, co-chair of the fishermen flea market, told The Ocean Star that it was “fantastic” to be back with an addition of 15 new vendors from locally based companies to companies throughout the region.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Star News Group

Tourism fees increased for rentals, eateries and taxis in Belmar

BELMAR —An ordinance amending the tourism fees for Belmar businesses was adopted during the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.  For summer rentals, bed & breakfasts and rooming houses of one, two or three bedrooms, the cost has been increased to $250 per dwelling unit. For summer rentals, B&Bs and rooming houses of four to nine bedrooms, $500 per dwelling unit.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Fisherman’s Cove update: dredge spoils to be hauled away

MANASQUAN — Dredge spoils that have been stored over the winter at the Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area will be removed over the next few months, following the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s $7.2 million Manasquan River navigation dredging project last year. State contractors are to begin transporting the dredged materials to the Monmouth County Reclamation Center in Tinton Falls to be used as landfill cover.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Wall resident nominated at the Garden State Film Festival

WALL TOWNSHIP- Wall resident Derek DeAngelis’ marketing video for his show  “Coppin Stayles” will screen at this year’s Garden State Film Festival in Asbury Park on March 26, as one of several videos nominated for best trailer.  “Coppin Stayles” is a show based on the real life experiences of Mr. DeAngelis, who was raised in Neptune, and his co-star Alan Kaufman, who ran a popular show that talked about cars but with a comedic twist.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Target store off Route 35 approved by planning board

WALL TOWNSHIP- The planning board Monday approved a resolution to permit the construction of a Target store at the vacated Kmart site on Route 35. The conversion of the site is expected to be accomplished sometime this spring, according to a schedule put forth in December by Nathan Golin, an architect and designer employed by Target for the project.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Star News Group

Avon commissioners discuss Sylvan Lake sinkhole

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners of Avon-By-The-Sea Monday discussed their plan of action in addressing the Sylvan Lake outflow pipe sinkhole during their meeting. Mayor Ed Bonanno said the borough will consult an environmental engineer on the removal and replacement of the 100-year-old square wooden pipe in a collaborative project with neighboring Bradley Beach.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
Star News Group

Sea Girt Conservancy introduces pilot project at Edgemere Park

SEA GIRT — The Sea Girt Conservancy is planning a Pilot Project at Edgemere Park for the end of February or early March to naturally remove invasive species in the park. The project will use a smothering technique in a small area that has been already cleared to help curtail and control invasive species that are present in the park such as English Ivy and Japanese KnotWeed.
SEA GIRT, NJ
Star News Group

Avon beach badges sales begin March 1

AVON-BY-THE-SEA  — The borough’s 2022 seasonal beach badges will be available to purchase beginning on Tuesday March 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Avon Municipal Building located at 301 Main St.  Badges will remain on sale until the borough’s beaches open on Memorial Day Weekend which falls on May 28.
AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#Ocean Fire Company No#The Ocean Star#Starnewsgroup Com
Star News Group

Plunging for a cause

Freezing cold plunges into the ocean can be restorative and provide many health benefits, but most of the 2022 plunge participants did not do their annual plunge for themselves.  The 2022 cold winter season provided an outlet for several local organizations to fundraise for their worthy causes. In total, four local plunges raised an estimated $450,000 for various organizations including the LADACIN Network, Local Initiative For Troops [LIFT] Fund for Veterans at Coastal Habitat for Humanity, Elks Camp Moore and Joan Dancy and PALS [People with ALS] and Stay Tough, Fight Hard foundations.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Paint the towns green for St. Patrick’s Day

Get ready to enjoy the Irish season this year by attending the amazing parades the Jersey Shore has to offer. Listen to incredible pipe bands, watch floats pass by and so much more this March. BELMAR/LAKE COMO The Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back again this year on Sunday, March 6th, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

Brick residents push back Breton Woods development

BRICK TOWNSHIP — Residents are making an effort to save Breton Woods’ forest, which is being eyed by developers to be destroyed for housing purposes.  D.R. Horton, a Delaware-based home construction company, and one of the largest corporations in the country, is seeking to purchase the 31.8 acre wide property from the Church of the Visitation.
BRICK, NJ
Star News Group

Shade Tree Commission presents spring tree sale

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Spring Big Beautiful Tree Program, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Shade Tree Commission, is in its sixth year of offering residents a simple way to beautify their properties. The program, also open to residents of Bay Head and the Borough of Point Pleasant, allows residents and property owners to purchase trees at a very reasonable price.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Star News Group

Ocean County Fire Co. 1 fishing flea market to be held Feb. 27

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The 26th annual fishing flea market and fishing collectible show will take place at the G. Harold Antrim Elementary School located at 401 Niblick St., on Feb. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.  The event, sponsored by Ocean Fire Company No. 1, offers a wide selection of new and used salt and freshwater fishing gear, different fishing arts and goods including homemade fishing lures as well as boating needs.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Star News Group

‘Show Us Your Heart’ boosts Point Beach business district

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The second annual ‘Show Us Your Heart’ Valentine’s Day event, featuring bingo and a scavenger hunt brought love and cheer to the borough’s downtown area, just in time for Valentine’s Day.  The Saturday Feb. 12 event, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee and the Chamber of Commerce, was aided by sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, as families strolled from store to store.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Twilight Lake survey conducted as part of Watershed Implementation Plan

BAY HEAD — A study of Twilight Lake has begun with researchers from the Bay Head Environmental Commission and Princeton Hydro conducting a survey assessment as a part of the Watershed Implementation Plan. Discussions over the past few months established a strategy for developing sampling methods and a digital model in order to better understand the processes of the lake.
BAY HEAD, NJ
Star News Group

Dream Factory sends youngster to Disney World

WALL TOWNSHIP – Jackson Croshaw, a 5-year-old resident of Hightstown, got his dream of going to Disney World revealed to him on Feb. 9 at Allaire Care in Wall, thanks to the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore.  Allaire Care in Wall Township, which provides senior day care services to adults living in the surrounding areas of Monmouth and Ocean counties, donates their facility for the Dream Factory’s parties and fundraisers.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

Shore to Help donates $45K to Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore

WALL TOWNSHIP — The Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore was chosen as the 2021 Shore to Help recipient, receiving a donation totaling $45,000 at an event on Feb. 10 hosted by The Salty Whale Guesthouse in Manasquan. Shore To Help of Monmouth Beach is a local charity that gathers its community to raise funds for local charities through the annual Golf Classic and the Turkey Bowl.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Point Beach High School holds successful blood drive

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Beach High School students in partnership with the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive on Feb. 9 in the school’s gymnasium, open to students, faculty and the surrounding community.  Throughout the blood drive, 67 donors participated, producing a total of 67 units of blood, said Kate Braker, school nurse and facilitator of the blood drive.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Restaurant re-opening welcomed on historic site of former livery stable

SPRING LAKE —  Mayor Jennifer Naughton, along with members of the borough council, joined a gathering at 1300 Third Ave., on Saturday to celebrate the grand re-opening of a restaurant located in one of the borough’s historic spots, home to a livery stable during the 1870’s. According to the Spring Lake Historical Society, the stable had been one of several operating in the borough during that era, but a fire in 1900 was followed by a rush of new construction along Third Avenue.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
Star News Group

Beach fee hike eyed in Belmar as costs rise

BELMAR — The possibility of beach badge fee increases was discussed Tuesday by Mayor Mark Walsifer and members of the borough council, due to mounting costs being incurred by the Belmar’s beach utility. During a workshop discussion on the 2022 budget, prior to the council’s regular session, the mayor was joined by Lorraine Carafa, who explained the issue.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy