Oklahoma will soon be home to a new electric vehicle manufacturer called Canoo. They plan to set up shop in both Tulsa and Pryor, OK. Recently it was announced by Governor Kevin Stitt that the state has provided $15 million from Oklahoma's "Quick Action Closing Fund" to Canoo as part of a $300 million dollar incentive package. It will assist the company in building factories and operations centers in the Sooner State.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO