‘Putin never imagined Ukraine would fight and the world would unite’

By J.D. Crowe
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
This is an opinion cartoon. ‘Putin never imagined Ukraine would fight and the world would unite.’ - Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post. Ol’ Joe Biden is giving a big time speech tonight. The State of the Union. According to Jennifer Rubin, Here’s what he might say, or should...

Joe Biden
Jennifer Rubin
#Ukraine#Washington Post#The State Of The Union#Russian#The European Union
The Independent

Ukraine president says his country ‘has been left to fight alone’ as hundreds killed or injured

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said his country has been “left alone” to defend itself, as Moscow launched a full scale military offensive that left over 137 Ukrainians dead on the first day.“They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets,” said the president. “It’s foul and will never be forgiven.”Criticising western allies, the president said: “Who is ready to fight alongside us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of Nato membership? Everyone is afraid.”In a video address, he said 137 “heroes,” including 10 military officers, had been killed and...
Europe
Russia
Washington Times

Trump rips Biden, says Ukraine invasion ‘would have never happened under my watch’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday evening that the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not be happening were he still president. In a statement, Mr. Trump said “there should be no war waging now in Ukraine” and blamed President Biden and his media allies for having “failed so terribly in allowing it to start.”
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
