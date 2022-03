As a solid-state powerhouse with four built-in reverbs, the blistering EHX Dirt Road Special delivers sparkling cleans or stinging drive with tube-like gusto. Solid-state guitar amps tend to fall into two categories: your meat-and-potatoes “clean and dirty with reverb” bundles, and “everything but the kitchen sink” ones with amp and effects modeling. I have no problem using either type as of late because, frankly, solid-state amplification has come a long way from some of the sterile- and anemic-sounding tubeless amps of yore.

