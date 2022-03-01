ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

1 car flips on its top in 2 car-crash in Trotwood

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two cars crashed in Trotwood on Tuesday, March 1.

According to 2 NEWS crews at the scene, two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Turner Road and Salem Avenue in Trotwood on Tuesday morning.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and one of the vehicles was flipped on its top, said 2 NEWS crews.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the incident. It is also not known at this time if there are any injuries.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

