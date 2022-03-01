1 dead, 1 in stable condition after apartment complex shooting in Oakleaf

Deadly shooting in Oakleaf Deadly shooting in Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a deadly shooting happened Monday night outside the Sydney Trace apartment complex in Oakleaf.

Around 7:20 p.m., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said two men, believed to be in their 20s, were sitting in a vehicle on Merchants Way, when they were approached by a suspect that fired shots.

JSO said the two men who were still sitting in a vehicle were shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital.

One of the men was later pronounced deceased and the other is in stable condition.

The JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are conducting the investigation.

