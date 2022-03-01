ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Plays Strong Role In Miami Heat's Impressive Victory Against Chicago

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is having an MVP-caliber season.

Which is why the Miami Heat felt the need to make a statement. They held DeRozan to just 18 points in the Heat's 112-99 victory . It ended DeRozan's 10-game streak of 30-point games.

“It’s more just about competition," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "It’s not necessarily what everybody thinks. It’s a respect for the Bulls and what they have been able to do. They are a great, not just a good, but a great offensive team. That will catch your attention pretty quickly when you are going through the prep because they are also a team that our guys have seen and watched. The core of Jimmy, Bam and P.J. gives you a lot of dynamic, multi-faceted positionless defenders that can cover a lot of ground and also have the experience and savviness to defend high-skilled offensive players.”

The Heat, playing without guard Kyle Lowry due to personal reasons, were led by Gabe Vincent and Tyler Herro, who each scored 20 points. But this game wore about the Heat's defense, led by Adebayo and Butler.

"We need that type of player, a risk taker," Adebayo said of Butler. "If he gets three or four of those timely steals a game, that is a momentum swing and we live with those results.”

The Heat are now 3-0 against the Bulls this season. They are now 20 games above .500 for the first time since 2013-14.

