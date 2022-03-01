ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

FEMA assistance available to Kentucky areas hit by storms

By associatedpress
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden has declared that severe storms in Kentucky from Dec. 31 to Jan. 2 qualify as a major disaster and ordered federal assistance for recovery efforts in the affected areas, Gov. Andy Beshear says.

Residents of Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties have until March 14 to apply for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Federal funding is also available for eligible local governments and private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of damaged facilities. Those eligible should contact Kentucky Emergency Management for more information, Beshear said.

