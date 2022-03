Jon Gruden is currently suing the NFL for allowing emails of his to be released that ultimately forced him to resign as Raiders head coach. He would no doubt like to recoup some of the $60 million that was supposedly left on the purported 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the team four years ago. He may or may not see any of that money, but Tuesday it was reported that he did pull in quite a haul in the sale of his Vegas home.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO