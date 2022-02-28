What to know about caregiver burnout

Congratulations, you’ve decided to start going to therapy. It’s a big, often scary step and you should be proud of yourself for prioritizing your mental wellbeing. Now that you’ve found a provider and your appointment is scheduled, though, you’re wondering what to even talk about during a session. No worries, that’s tonally normal. Luckily, many first therapy appointments follow a similar formula. “The therapist will typically guide the first session in order to conduct an intake evaluation,” says Michele Goldman, Psychologist and Hope for Depression Research Foundation media advisor. “This session might include information about your work, platonic and romantic relationships, medical history, family history and mental health history, etc.
