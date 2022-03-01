Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed back to Raleigh

Thanks to Andrea Weigl, we learned that Shane Ingram, who has been away from the Durham dining scene for roughly five years, quietly returned to Durham last year to take the helm at The Durham, succeeding Andrea Reusing, the James Beard Award-winning chef of Lantern. Ingram and his wife Elizabeth Woodhouse, are most notably known for their former restaurant Four Square, which during its 17-year run helped put the Durham food scene on the map, along with legends like Magnolia Grill and Nana’s. Four Square closed in 2016. Pay Ingram a visit at The Durham here. Thanks also to the News & Observer’s Drew Jackson.

CARY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO