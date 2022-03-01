ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is headed back to Raleigh

By Kathy Hanrahan, WRAL lifestyle editor
 3 days ago
Raleigh, N.C. — A Hello Kitty themed food truck will be stopping in Raleigh this weekend. The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck will be the Triangle Town Center mall near...

