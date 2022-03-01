ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunny Skies & Light Winds Leading Into Warming Trend

By Lacey Swope
Our beautiful weather pattern continues Tuesday.

On this first day of March, the pattern is nice as we see sunny skies and highs in the 70s with light winds.

For Tuesday night, look for lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see more 70s and 80s with a light south breeze.

Winds do ramp up on Friday, which will increase the fire threat.

Saturday there will be a chance for thunderstorms in eastern Oklahoma.

Sunday rain and storm chances will go up across much of the state.

The severe threat is very low and limited to southern Oklahoma, where up to quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds will be possible.

Minneapolis Star Tribune

A Grudging Warming Trend Is On The Way

Here's the weather outlook from AM Wednesday to AM Friday. Weather conditions will remain quiet through the weekend, but clippers may roll through early next week with areas of light snow. Saturday Weather Outlook. The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Saturday shows windy weather in place on Saturday with highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Camera

Mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 today in Boulder

Boulder should see sunny skies with highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 69, with an overnight low of 37. Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 70 with an...
BOULDER, CO
Wbaltv.com

Mostly sunny for Friday, warm weather and rain in forecast

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the rest of Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with temperatures in the mid 40's. It will warm back up for the weekend as temps are expecting to climb to the 60's and 70's by Sunday. The warm weather will bring some precipitation as there is a chance for showers Sunday through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Sunny, warm Wednesday with temperatures heading to the middle 70s

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today with afternoon readings headed all the way to the middle 70s. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. It’ll be mostly clear and chilly tonight, but not as cold as recent nights, as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Sunny, warm afternoon ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have another beautiful afternoon headed our way! The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. This afternoon: Sunny and warmer. Friday: Partly sunny and much cooler than today. Weekend: Warming up again...
CHARLOTTE, NC
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

