Sunny Skies & Light Winds Leading Into Warming Trend

Our beautiful weather pattern continues Tuesday.

On this first day of March, the pattern is nice as we see sunny skies and highs in the 70s with light winds.

For Tuesday night, look for lows in the 30s and 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see more 70s and 80s with a light south breeze.

Winds do ramp up on Friday, which will increase the fire threat.

Saturday there will be a chance for thunderstorms in eastern Oklahoma.

Sunday rain and storm chances will go up across much of the state.

The severe threat is very low and limited to southern Oklahoma, where up to quarter-size hail and 60 mph winds will be possible.