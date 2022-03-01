$25k bond set for man accused of yelling racial slurs, punching Black woman

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Bond is set for a 26-year-old man from Kent , who was charged with assault after a weekend attack.

Andrew Walls was arrested Monday on the charges after police say he punched two people, including a Black woman in the face, and yelled racial slurs. He is also facing a count of possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

Andrew Walls

Akron Police Captain David Laughlin told the FOX 8 I-Team that the FBI has been asked to look at the case to determine if Walls should face a federal hate crime charge.

Cameron Morgan, 23, of Akron, told the I-Team she suffered a concussion after she was assaulted by Walls early Sunday.

Laughlin says the investigation is still ongoing.

Walls pleaded not guilty in an Akron courtroom Tuesday morning. His bond is set at $25,000 and he’ll have a GPS monitoring system.

He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and a protection order is in place.

“I am deeply concerned with, what clearly appears to be, a racially motivated assault in our City this past weekend,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett . “Hate has no place in our beloved city. We will use every resource at our disposal to bring anyone who engages in racially motivated or bias-based crimes to justice. We stand united with the victim of this heinous assault and her family to ensure justice is served.”

The pre-trial date is set for March 11.

Attorney David Betras, who represents Morgan, says they are planning to file a lawsuit against Walls and the “Proud Boys” a far right, white nationalist extremist group.

“White supremacy has no place in Northeast Ohio,” Betras said. “I do believe he is a member of the Proud Boys. I have seen online postings, so I am going to sue him and the Proud Boys. I am not going to let up until I sue them into oblivion.”

