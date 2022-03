SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- South Korea's top e-commerce company, Coupang, brought in record sales last year, according to the company's latest New York Stock Exchange listing. The company's 2021 revenue amounted to $18.41 billion, up 54% from a year ago, as the number of customers increased from 14.95 million to 17.93 million during the period, according to the Thursday listing.

WORLD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO