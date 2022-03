Seiya Suzuki remains committed to playing in the majors this season. That, despite the Japanese star being stuck in limbo thanks to the MLB lockout, which has his posting process on ice. MLB Trade Rumors reports “the league and union agreed to freeze the 30-day signing window for the duration of the work stoppage.” That stoppage now includes the first two series of the 2022 regular season, which commissioner Rob Manfred canceled Tuesday when talks for a new collective bargaining agreement hit a wall.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO