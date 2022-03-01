Columbia City Council candidates discuss policing, affordable housing, mental health in forum

Columbia City Council candidates for Ward 3 and Ward 4 participated in a forum Saturday afternoon, commenting on the status of policing, housing and mental health in the city.

The forum was hosted by Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association.

Both Ward 4 candidates Nick Foster and Erica Pefferman were in attendance.

Ward 3 incumbent candidate Karl Skala was also present, but candidate Roy Lovelady was unable to attend due to a scheduling conflict.

Candidates were given the opportunity to respond to one another's comments and to answer additional questions from those attending the Zoom forum.

Disparities in policing

The forum began with each candidate being asked to discuss their position on the apparent racial disparities in policing in Columbia and the potential banning or restricting of the use of no-knock search warrants.

Pefferman said she believes a more diverse police force, along with proper training in diversity, equity and inclusion, could benefit the department, officers and affected community members.

"I don't think you can deny that there is a disparity," she said. "I think it's pretty significant."

Foster echoed that by saying there are apparent disparities in who is stopped and searched.

"There's a root issue here that many in the Black community simply do not trust Columbia Police Department," he said. "There are reasons for that ... and until that gets better, I think that we're going to continue to have issues related to this."

Skala added that policies that could help address the issue need to be established or reestablished by Columbia City Council.

"There are certainly issues," he said. "We have made some progress, but not nearly enough progress."

The discussion shifted to moderator Dan Viets on behalf of the Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association requesting for the banning of no-knock search warrants or for such warrants to only be utilized "under the most limited circumstances."

"I have a lot of concerns with no-knock warrants, not just for the safety of our citizens of Columbia, but also for our officers," she said.

Foster added to Viets' points that no-knock warrants, much like the previously discussed traffic stops and searches, have racial inequities at its root.

He spoke of the need for evaluation of "quick knock" warrants that he said are similar in execution and provide little to no warning, which puts both the officer and the individual in similar dangers to no-knock warrants.

"I do agree that the city council has the authority to set this in motion," Skala said. "I think we should revise some of the policies that are already extant in the police department."

Previously:Columbia Police Department increases downtown safety measures amid rise in violence

Affordable housing

The virtual floor was then opened for questions from Zoom attendees looking for candidates' opinions on other pressing issues facing the city.

"Affordable housing is probably the biggest crisis facing our city right now, in my opinion," Pefferman said. "People need a place to live and there is no place for people to live."

Both Pefferman and Foster spoke on the lack of inventory of homes in lower price ranges, citing that known inventory is limited.

Foster called for a deeper look into codes and rules, such as the Unified Development Code, that are in place that could be hindering developers from building homes in lower price ranges.

Skala said he agreed with Foster's point that some changes to the Unified Development code could and should be made.

He added the recent allocation of HOME-ARP funds to the Columbia Housing Authority to develop 24 additional affordable housing units for community members in need was a step in the right direction, but additional ARPA funding could be used to further alleviate strain.

Mental health services

Pefferman stated her support for the building of 24-hour crisis centers as a way to alleviate strain on an already low-staffed police department and to get individuals the care they need.

She added that such a center could mean the difference between an individual getting the help they need or spending time in jail.

"I think that we already know that when we put resources at work in the community to address mental health, they're effective," Foster said, touting the success of the Family Access Center of Excellence.

He added that the conversation around mental health brings up a question that has been presented previously when speaking on lack of staffing in the department: "What do we want to ask our police to do? What resources do we need to provide to them so that they can meet those needs?"

"We expect the police department to provide public safety for all of our citizens," Skala said. "We also expect them to be psychologists. ... We certainly have a need to expand this situation so that we can provide mental health services along with public safety."

He added that discussion centered on the use of the first half of American Rescue Plan Act funds, $12.5 million, will be brought up at the March 7 council meeting with the potential for portions of the funds to go toward mental health aid.

Columbia's general election for mayor and both ward seats will be held April 5.