Farmington, IL

Kiesewetter honored by Society of Certified Insurance Counselors. Here are the details!

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago
FARMINGTON—Dan Kiesewetter, Kiesewetter Insurance Agency, Farmington, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Dan was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing 25 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation. The CIC designation requires and annual continuing education update ensuring that his education is always up-to-date and relevant.

Dan’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on ‘real world’ education and professional growth.

“Your clients, associates and insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” said William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.

