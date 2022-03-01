ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t call. Please.

By By Robin Garrison Leach
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dcPbP_0eSEFX3B00

Thank goodness for Google. I was scrolling through endless news snippets of little importance, when I my eyes jittered to a halt.

The information I read finally gave a name to a disease I’ve been struggling with nearly all my life.

I have TELEPHOBIA.

My condition started a long time ago; from the first time I stuttered self-consciously into a handset that connected me to another human.

All it took was a “hello” on the other end. I was immediately stricken with an inability to form coherent sentences. The words I had planned to use jumbled into Jabberwocky gibberish.

Boyfriends mumbled declarations of “like" and my brain suddenly froze. Of course, I had many clever responses ready — ones I’d rehearsed a million times, just in case I needed them.

I had planned to chuckle throatily and lower my voice to a whisper. I wouldn’t act excited or surprised. He liked me, and I had to convey my teasing amusement.

“OHhhhh. GOOood." I squealed like a cat whose tail had been rocked over.

Now, I can converse just fine if I see eyes. If a person is in front of me. Animals are easy to talk to. Even objects, if they make me mad.

The tin can phones we made as kids didn’t bother me, because I could still see my brother down at the end of the string.

But put me behind a remote device and ask me to respond to a disembodied voice?

I’m an idiot with bad grammar and halting words that give the impression of an impending stroke.

As you can imagine, this has caused years of embarrassment and an extreme avoidance for phone calls.

When my phone rings, I panic. Who? What? Why is someone calling me? Who’s forcing me to TALK to them about something?

I tried to make the sound of the ring more calming by changing the trill to a sweet little tune. But when it plays, I always assume it’s an emergency. I scramble toward the phone as if dismantling a smoke alarm.

Whether it’s an unknown caller, a friend, or a relative. Doesn’t matter. I am traumatized by the prospect of interacting remotely.

As you can imagine, Telephobia makes it uncomfortable to pitch my column to newspapers. And even though I write a mean email, complete with samples, I pray they won’t call me on the phone.

I imagine the newspaper editors who do sometimes call are sitting behind mahogany desks, dressed in formal wear, and filing their fingernails as they wait for me to answer.

"How can she write coherently," they must think. ‘Her words are tumbling out like mixed-up Scrabble tiles."

I think receptionists must be exhausted from calling customers and relaying information all day. It’s important that I make their days better by giving them succinct answers and have any account numbers, birthdates or blood types memorized and ready to pronounce.

Why is my brother calling? Did somebody die? We just texted last night. And he must KNOW I’d rather communicate that way. WHAT DOES HE WANT?

I usually answer with “What’s wrong?” instead of “Hello." My racing heart prepares for trauma—either from bad news or just from having to talk on the phone.

There is evidently no cure for Telephobia. I will be afflicted as long as I have a voice. But knowing it has a name? Somehow, that makes it easier to endure.

Maybe my cellphone is ping-ponging radiation all around my brain. Maybe it’s slowly learning my shopping habits, gaining clues to my Social Security number and trying to track my oft-forgotten passwords.

But I don’t care. It’s scary enough just to answer it.

