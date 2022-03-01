ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uniondale, NY

EXCLUSIVE: Police pursuit following shootout in Uniondale caught on doorbell camera

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q1PD_0eSEEu3900

Police say one person has been arrested following a shootout in Uniondale.

The sound of gunfire could be heard along Nassau Road near the Southern State Parkway very early Tuesday.

Exclusive video obtained by News 12 from a doorbell camera shows a police pursuit.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers pulled over a vehicle in connection to a robbery in Levittown.

Officials said officers spotted the vehicle, ran the plate and saw the car was stolen. According to officials, the subject attempted to take off when he realized he was being followed.

A male subject got out of the car and allegedly shot at police officers, hitting a police vehicle. Bullet holes were seen in the glass of the driver's side window of a dark-colored car.

Officers retreated to the rear of the vehicle and gave multiple orders for the suspect to show his hands, according to Ryder.

Ryder said the pursuit continued and officers gave chase into the backyard of homes when the suspect took the gun and put it to his head, looking for what officials call "suicide by cop.

The son of a woman who lives in one of the homes says their fences were broke from the altercation.

The suspect eventually dropped his gun when encountering more officers and was then arrested.

Ryder says officer used incredible restraint, discipline and their extensive training kicked in.

"My officers are restrained. They do not fire. The subject then jumps the fence and runs again. He was arrested without incident," said Ryder.

Ryder said one officer was injured during the chase. He blew out his knee and suffered a laceration to the head.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is a gang member wanted for an attempted murder in Hempstead, officials say. He suffered a minor injury during the incident.

Nassau Road has been reopened between Brookside and Argyle avenues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Uniondale, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Uniondale, NY
City
Levittown, NY
News 12

Headlines: Day care fire, Rockland home invasion, eye doctor sentenced for fraud

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire at a day care center in Rockland County. The fire broke out at "Shelly's Playhouse" on Old Tappan Road late Thursday night. Firefighters say they responded to an automatic alarm and found smoke in the kitchen when they got to the scene. Luckily, nobody was inside the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Doorbell#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 12

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy