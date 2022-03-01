How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting Memphis gas prices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation is already causing pain at the pumps. Now, experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could send prices even higher.

Russia is the third-largest producer and sanctions have caused disruptions in the supply.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Memphis is now $3.40.

That’s $0.23 higher than a month ago and a whopping $0.82 cents higher than a year ago.

The price you’ll pay for gas in Memphis varies widely depending on the location.

Some areas of the city are more competitive because there are more gas stations close together.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas is at Fast Check in the 4500 block of Winchester.

You’ll also find lower gas prices at Sam’s Clubs and Costcos.

