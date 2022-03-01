ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is affecting Memphis gas prices

By Morgan Mitchell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGabQ_0eSEEbWa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Inflation is already causing pain at the pumps. Now, experts say Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could send prices even higher.

Russia is the third-largest producer and sanctions have caused disruptions in the supply.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Memphis is now $3.40.

That’s $0.23 higher than a month ago and a whopping $0.82 cents higher than a year ago.

Should you dump Russian Vodka? Local liquor stores explain

The price you’ll pay for gas in Memphis varies widely depending on the location.

Some areas of the city are more competitive because there are more gas stations close together.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas is at Fast Check in the 4500 block of Winchester.

You’ll also find lower gas prices at Sam’s Clubs and Costcos.

