rediscovered mies van der rohe project is realized in indiana, 70 years after its design

The Headlines THE TOP JOBS. After 11 years helming Hong Kong's closely watched Para Site art space, Cosmin Costinas is departing to "join a German institution," the venue announced. Billy Tang, senior curator of the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, will follow him as executive director and curator. Over in England, Alistair Hudson has reportedly been asked to step down as director of Manchester University's Whitworth Art Gallery over his decision to exhibit a statement in solidarity with Palestine, per ARTnews. And in Michigan, John B. Henry said he will retire after almost a quarter-century leading the Flint Institute of Arts, according to ArtDaily. ARTIST PROFILES? Four are...

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO