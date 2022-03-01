ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rediscovered mies van der rohe project is realized in indiana, 70 years after its design

Cover picture for the articleIndiana university opens the mies van der rohe building. a recently rediscovered mies van der rohe design has been realized on the bloomington campus of indiana university (IU) in the US. first designed by the german-born american architect in 1952 for an IU chapter of the pi lambda phi fraternity, the...

Hong Kong’s Para Site Names New Director, Rediscovered Mies van der Rohe Completed, and More: Morning Links for February 23, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE TOP JOBS. After 11 years helming Hong Kong’s closely watched Para Site art space, Cosmin Costinas is departing to “join a German institution,” the venue announced. Billy Tang, senior curator of the Rockbund Art Museum in Shanghai, will follow him as executive director and curator. Over in England, Alistair Hudson has reportedly been asked to step down as director of  Manchester University’s Whitworth Art Gallery over his decision to exhibit a statement in solidarity with Palestine, per ARTnews. And in Michigan, John B. Henry said he will retire after almost a quarter-century leading the Flint Institute of Arts, according to ArtDaily. ARTIST PROFILES? Four are...
