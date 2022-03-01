ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 takeaways from Ell-Saline girls' loss to Wabaunsee, plus a roundup of other Saline County games

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
BROOKVILLE — It was win or go home time as the postseason kicked off Monday night.

The Ell-Saline girls faced Wabaunsee in their Class 2A sub-state opener. After trailing 21-19 at halftime, the Chargers took over in the second half for a 43-33 victory over the Cardinals at the Ell-Saline gym.

Wabaunsee, the No. 7-seed in the Republic County sub-state, improved to 8-12 and will face St. Marys at 6 p.m. Thursday in Belleville. Ell-Saline's season ended at 14-6.

Sadie Bradley led Ell-Saline with 10 points. Wabaunsee was led by Kaci Meseke's double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Here are two takeaways from Monday's sub-state game:

More: Salina South wrestler Breanna Stone highlights Saline County athletes of the week for Feb. 28

Wabaunsee cuts turnovers in second half and goes to Kaci Meseke

Wabaunsee coach Trevor Keller said the Chargers wanted to slow things down against an Ell-Saline team that likes to play fast.

After having 13 turnovers in the first half, the Chargers committed 10 in the second half.

Meseke had eight points in the first half and gave Wabaunsee a 23-21 lead with 5:39 left in the third quarter. The Chargers never trailed again.

"That allowed us to run through our offense, be patient and get opportunities," Keller said. "Kaci's a huge part for us and we need to play big and she did tonight. We just had to slow ourselves down."

Ell-Saline coach Bill Gies said the Cardinals made some adjustments, but they sent Meseke to the free-throw line, where she was 5-for-11.

"We fouled her so many times," Gies said. "We did some switching (defensively) and Keala (Wilson) did a better job of playing some defense on her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XPh3b_0eSEDmGm00

Ell-Saline improves win total by eight in one season

In 2020-21, Gies' first season coaching the Cardinals, they finished 6-14.

This season, they doubled their win total and then some by recording 14 wins. The Cardinals were also ranked in Class 2A by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association from mid-December to late January.

However, Ell-Saline won't be the same team for the 2022-23 season as it loses three seniors in Bradley, Raleigh Kramer and Raynee Hardesty. Ell-Saline will return starters Bayleigh Schneider and Wilson, along with key reverses in Avery, Ally and Lani Richards and Brin Hecker.

Gies said the big question for next season is whether the Cardinals can build off what they accomplished this year.

"If we can repeat the success next year, then we know we've kind of turned (it around)," Gies said. "We're trying to change the culture.

"All three (seniors), they're going to be hard to replace early on.

"We'll have a completely different look next year. It'll be way different because we'll be shorter at some spots. But we'll still have some length."

More: Here are the top performers in high school basketball in Saline County for week of Feb. 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7UWU_0eSEDmGm00

Southeast of Saline boys win; Sacred Heart girls fall to Bennington

Two winning streaks were on the line for the Southeast of Saline boys and the Sacred Heart girls in their sub-state openers on Monday night.

Southeast, the No. 1-seed in the Class 3A Minneapolis sub-state, advanced with a 49-20 victory over Lions.

The Trojans got 11 points from Nakari Morrical-Palmer and 10 from Eli Sawyers. Ryker Nelson led Minneapolis with six.

Southeast (18-3) will play Smoky Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Minneapolis. The Vikings and the Trojans met on Dec. 7, with Southeast winning, 64-51.

Meanwhile, the Sacred Heart girls had their six-game winning streak snapped in a 46-44 loss to Bennington in their Class 2A sub-state opener.

The Knights finished their season with an 11-10 record.

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: 2 takeaways from Ell-Saline girls' loss to Wabaunsee, plus a roundup of other Saline County games

